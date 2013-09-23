I wrote this program as I find lollipop sticks lots of hassle. Features: True randomisation.
Selective randomisation (3 different keys pick pupils from teacher selected groups-looks random but isn't). Optional avoid repetition. All classes stored in one Excel file. Clicker compatible. Can run on top of Powerpoint (see screenshot). REQUIRES INSTALLATION (unfortunately!).

Please let me know of any questions/difficulties.
File: https://www.dropbox.com/s/0k2sxeef8ohprq3/NamePicker.zip?dl=0

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Screenshot.jpg
  • Instructions.docx
  • NamePicker.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 23, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

jpg, 168 KB

Screenshot

Other

docx, 39 KB

Instructions

Other

zip, 282 KB

NamePicker

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades