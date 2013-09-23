I wrote this program as I find lollipop sticks lots of hassle. Features: True randomisation.

Selective randomisation (3 different keys pick pupils from teacher selected groups-looks random but isn't). Optional avoid repetition. All classes stored in one Excel file. Clicker compatible. Can run on top of Powerpoint (see screenshot). REQUIRES INSTALLATION (unfortunately!).



Please let me know of any questions/difficulties.

File: https://www.dropbox.com/s/0k2sxeef8ohprq3/NamePicker.zip?dl=0