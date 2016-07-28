In this packet, you will find six mini-posters perfect for a bulletin board or above your whiteboard. These posters can be used to guide the thinking process as students are involved with a reading selection– fiction as well as nonfiction. Students should always think about what they read before they read, as they read, and after they have finished reading the selection, and these posters help them do just that! Each poster gives a key word to consider.
These words include: connect, picture, summarize, predict, question, and evaluate!
This is a great reference tool for students that you don’t want to miss!
