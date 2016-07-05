Reading Comprehension and Fluency Passages for Kindergarten and First Grade contains 40 pages featuring passages containing a wide variety of short vowel sounds. These passages feature fun stories and questions highlighting specific short vowels that students can use to practice their reading in discussions, in classroom work centers, as morning work, or as homework.



There are two versions of each passage included: one with fun pictures to help to guide students in the reading of the story, and one without pictures where students will not have clues to help them decipher the various words in the text.



Also included are a series of fun task cards that feature four words with a specific short vowel sound, and a short sentence including these sounds. Students can use these task cards to practice reading and speaking those specific short vowels.



Vowel sound words included in this product:



-at words

-an words

-am words

-ap words

-ag words

-ad words

-al words

-ab words

-ack words

-amp words

-ank words

-ark words

-et words

-en words

-ed words

-ell words

-ib words

-it words

-id words

-ig words

-im words

-in words

-ip words

-ick words

-ill words

-ink words

-od words

-ot words

-ob words

-op words

-og words

-ock words

-ub words

-ud words

-un words

-um words

-ug words

-up words

-ut words

-uck words



I hope your students enjoy learning to read using these reading comprehension passages. Have fun!



