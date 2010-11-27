Great for a starter and to practise reading comprehension exercises

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Zapatero a Chicho Ibánez Serradorreading as.docx
  • Zapatero_a_Chicho_Ibánez_Serradorreading_as.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 27, 2010

Updated: Apr 13, 2012

Worksheet

docx, 21 KB

Zapatero a Chicho Ibánez Serradorreading as

Worksheet

doc, 32 KB

Zapatero_a_Chicho_Ibánez_Serradorreading_as

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades