Reading Response Activity - What's Your Two Cents Worth? Helps students with close reading and writing a response to literature. An active reading activity you can do with a a picture book, short story or even a poem. After reading a story, students have to give their two cents about different parts of a story. Print out sheets for each student. You may choose to print out on card stock and laminate for durability. You may do the same with the sheet of pennies, or you may choose to use real pennies for the activity or have students draw pennines in the boxes. Give each student a copy of the What's Your Two Cents Worth? Explain that you are going to read a story, and during the story you will pause five times for them to reflect and think about how that part just read affected them personally. The Lorax by Dr. Seuss is perfect for this activity. This book has multiple levels of interpretation which help students analyze and react to the themes in the book. At each stopping point, students can decide if the story is causing them to think (head), touching their emotions (heart), or making them want to laugh (funny bone). Students can then give their two cents worth by placing zero, one, or two pennies in the boxes across from the number of each stopping point. They may split up the pennies into different columns if more than one body part is affected. They do not have to use all their pennies, or none if the story is not having an impact on them individually at that point. Stop at five predetermined points while reading the book or story aloud so that students can give their two cents' worth each time. Use the after reading questions as a guide for students to write a literature response. Step by step instructions for the teacher for whole class and group instruction.

Includes Reading Response Sheet, Sheet of pennies, After-reading questions, and teacher directions, along with activating strategy, summarizing, and extension.

- HappyEdugator