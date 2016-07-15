Students will investigate the construction and fall of the Berlin Wall as well as comparing and contrasting speeches by both President Kennedy and President Reagan made at the Berlin Wall. There are links for the videos they will be watching as well as a 2 page worksheet.

Total Pages
3

Teaching Duration

45 Minutes

  • President-Reagan-and-Kennedy-berlin-wall.docx

Created: Jul 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

docx, 262 KB

President-Reagan-and-Kennedy-berlin-wall

