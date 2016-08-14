Reconstruction PowerPoints with embedded Youtube video links and lecture notes. Enclosed are four edible slideshows (25 slides total) that covers cause and effects and the significance of the events during Reconstruction. Included is an assessment that covers everything from the PowerPoint. Use it as a test or as an open note quiz. Each presentation uses primary source documents, graphs, and maps for student analysis. PowerPoint contains lecture notes that guide you through the PowerPoint, helps you tell the whole story, and question students on graphs, maps and primary source docs. I have used these with AP, Honors and regular classes.
Save Money! For these PowerPoints plus primary source worksheets, review, warm-ups, exit tickets and assessment grab Reconstruction Unit Bundled.
Topics Include:
13th, 14th & 15th Amendments
Presidential Reconstruction
- President Andrew Johnson
- Impeachment
- President Ulysses S. Grant
Radical Reconstruction
- Black Codes
- Freedmen’s Bureau
Farming Changes
- Share Cropping
- Tenant Farming
Cities and Industry
- Funding Reconstruction
- Reconstruction Corruption
- KKK - Spreading Terror
Reconstruction Ends
- Election of 1876
- Compromise of 1877
- Reconstruction - Success or Failure
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
