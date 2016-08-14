Reconstruction PowerPoints with embedded Youtube video links and lecture notes. Enclosed are four edible slideshows (25 slides total) that covers cause and effects and the significance of the events during Reconstruction. Included is an assessment that covers everything from the PowerPoint. Use it as a test or as an open note quiz. Each presentation uses primary source documents, graphs, and maps for student analysis. PowerPoint contains lecture notes that guide you through the PowerPoint, helps you tell the whole story, and question students on graphs, maps and primary source docs. I have used these with AP, Honors and regular classes.



Save Money! For these PowerPoints plus primary source worksheets, review, warm-ups, exit tickets and assessment grab Reconstruction Unit Bundled.



Topics Include:

13th, 14th & 15th Amendments

Presidential Reconstruction

- President Andrew Johnson

- Impeachment

- President Ulysses S. Grant

Radical Reconstruction

- Black Codes

- Freedmen’s Bureau

Farming Changes

- Share Cropping

- Tenant Farming

Cities and Industry

- Funding Reconstruction

- Reconstruction Corruption

- KKK - Spreading Terror

Reconstruction Ends

- Election of 1876

- Compromise of 1877

- Reconstruction - Success or Failure



Related:

• The Reconstruction Amendments Primary Source Activity

• The Freedmen's Bureau Bill Primary Source Activity

• Reconstruction Crossword Puzzle Review

• Reconstruction Unit Bundled



More on the way! "Follow me" to be the first to learn about more great stuff! Find me on Pinterest at Teaching History or U.S. History Store. And follow Teaching History on Facebook.



File under:

Reconstruction Lesson Plans