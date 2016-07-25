Reconstruction Unit Bundled The Reconstruction Era in the United States just lasted 12 years, but huge changes took place during this period. This short unit covers three constitutional amendments, the nation’s first presidential impeachment, the election of the first African American Senator, and the birth of the KKK. This Reconstruction unit includes Reconstruction PowerPoints, primary source activities, warmups, exit tickets, a writing activity, review crossword, and editable assessment all bound together by daily lesson plans. This bundle has everything you need to teach all about the Reconstruction Era. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary, just copy/paste into your lesson plans. Everything is usable. Everything is planned. I have used this for both AP U.S. History and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a primary source activity and an Exit Ticket. Reconstruction PowerPoints includes presenter notes that guide you through PowerPoint lectures and short video clips.
Topics Include
13th, 14th & 15th Amendments
Presidential Reconstruction
- President Andrew Johnson
- Impeachment
- President Ulysses S. Grant
Radical Reconstruction
- Black Codes
- Freedmen’s Bureau
Farming Changes
- Share Cropping
- Tenant Farming
Cities and Industry
- Funding Reconstruction
- Reconstruction Corruption
- KKK - Spreading Terror
Reconstruction Ends
- Election of 1876
- Compromise of 1877
- Reconstruction - Success or Failure
This Unit Includes:
• Reconstruction PowerPoint with Video Clips, Lecture Notes + Quiz
• The Reconstruction Amendments Primary Source Activity
• The Freedmen's Bureau Bill Primary Source Activity
• Reconstruction Crossword Puzzle Review
• And more not in my store!
More on the way! "Follow me" to be the first to learn about more great stuff! Find me on Pinterest at Teaching History or U.S. History Store. And follow Teaching History on Facebook.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Textile inventions
- (24)
- $2.11
Slave Triangle
- (38)
- $2.82
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
New resources
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Assessment Lesson - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L9/10) AfL
- (1)
- $7.03
Medicine Through Time Revision Activity Book (designed for Edexcel 9-1)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Charles Darwin Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $11.27
AQA History GCSE booklet
- (0)
- $4.23
The Battle of the Alamo Bundle
- 14 Resources
- $35.22