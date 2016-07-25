Reconstruction Unit Bundled The Reconstruction Era in the United States just lasted 12 years, but huge changes took place during this period. This short unit covers three constitutional amendments, the nation’s first presidential impeachment, the election of the first African American Senator, and the birth of the KKK. This Reconstruction unit includes Reconstruction PowerPoints, primary source activities, warmups, exit tickets, a writing activity, review crossword, and editable assessment all bound together by daily lesson plans. This bundle has everything you need to teach all about the Reconstruction Era. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary, just copy/paste into your lesson plans. Everything is usable. Everything is planned. I have used this for both AP U.S. History and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a primary source activity and an Exit Ticket. Reconstruction PowerPoints includes presenter notes that guide you through PowerPoint lectures and short video clips.



Topics Include

13th, 14th & 15th Amendments

Presidential Reconstruction

- President Andrew Johnson

- Impeachment

- President Ulysses S. Grant

Radical Reconstruction

- Black Codes

- Freedmen’s Bureau

Farming Changes

- Share Cropping

- Tenant Farming

Cities and Industry

- Funding Reconstruction

- Reconstruction Corruption

- KKK - Spreading Terror

Reconstruction Ends

- Election of 1876

- Compromise of 1877

- Reconstruction - Success or Failure



This Unit Includes:

• Reconstruction PowerPoint with Video Clips, Lecture Notes + Quiz

• The Reconstruction Amendments Primary Source Activity

• The Freedmen's Bureau Bill Primary Source Activity

• Reconstruction Crossword Puzzle Review

• And more not in my store!



More on the way! "Follow me" to be the first to learn about more great stuff! Find me on Pinterest at Teaching History or U.S. History Store. And follow Teaching History on Facebook.