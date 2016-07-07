Renaissance and Reformation Unit Bundled includes Renaissance & Reformation PowerPoints with video clips and presenter notes. Unit also includes, warm up PowerPoints, informational text documents with questions, primary source documents, project, exit tickets, crossword review, video/video guide, and editable assessment. Everything is put together with detailed daily lesson plans. Just copy and paste to your lesson plans.
Renaissance & Reformation PowerPoints include video clip links, and presenter notes. Presenter notes aid your understanding of each slide and can act as a cheat sheet for details you may forget. Some slides have discussion questions into help engage your students.
Topics Covered
Renaissance
The works of de Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael
Origins of the Renaissance
Italian Renaissance
Humanism
Humanities
Classicalism - Perspective
Niccolò Machiavelli
Northern Renaissance
Albrecht Dürer
Hubert van Eyck
Thomas More
Shakespeare
Johannes Gutenberg - Printing Press
Protestant Reformation
Martin Luther
Certificates of Indulgences
Justification of Faith
Pope Leo X
Lutheranism
John Calvin
Predestination
Theocracy
John Knox
King Henry VIII
“Bloody Mary”
Elizabeth I
Anglicanism
This Item Includes:
• Renaissance & Reformation PowerPoints
• Birth of the Renaissance Informational Text
• Niccolo Machiavelli's, The Prince Primary Source Activity
• Renaissance Trading Card Project & Scavenger Hunt
• Luther’s 95 Theses Primary Source Worksheet
• Renaissance Video Guide, Key and Video link
• Protestant Reformation Chart
• Renaissance Crossword Puzzle Review
• Exit Tickets
• And more not in my store!
