Renaissance and Reformation PowerPoint with video clips and presenter notes covers the birth of the Renaissance leading to the Luther and Protestant Reformation. This 31 slide Powerpoint is packed with beautiful graphics, engaging video clips and presenter notes that aid your understanding of each slide and can act as a cheat sheet for details you may forget. Some slides have maps and discussion questions to help engage your students.
Topics Covered
RenaissanceThe works of de Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael
Origins of the Renaissance
Italian Renaissance
Humanism
Humanities
Classicalism - Perspective
Niccolò Machiavelli
Northern Renaissance
Albrecht Dürer
Hubert van Eyck
Thomas More
Shakespeare
Johannes Gutenberg - Printing Press
Protestant Reformation
Martin Luther
Certificates of Indulgences
Justification of Faith
Pope Leo X
Lutheranism
John Calvin
Predestination
Theocracy
John Knox
King Henry VIII
“Bloody Mary”
Elizabeth I
Anglicanism
