This trading card project gives students an opportunity to research the contributions of key artists, architects and writers of the Renaissance period. Trading card templates, directions, rubric/checklist, teacher’s instructions and edible scavenger hunt is included. This fun and engaging project is a wonderful opportunity to introduce and/or reinforce key figures of the renaissance and their works. Students use their creativity and research skills to construct three trading cards. Finally, students explore each other’s cards to complete a scavenger hunt.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
