This trading card project gives students an opportunity to research the contributions of key artists, architects and writers of the Renaissance period. Trading card templates, directions, rubric/checklist, teacher’s instructions and edible scavenger hunt is included. This fun and engaging project is a wonderful opportunity to introduce and/or reinforce key figures of the renaissance and their works. Students use their creativity and research skills to construct three trading cards. Finally, students explore each other’s cards to complete a scavenger hunt.

Save some money by getting this with the entire unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, review, lesson plans and assessment. Go to The Renaissance Unit Bundled.

