This lesson involves having students critically examine the legacy of Christopher Columbus and its’ traditional narrative offered in children’s books and school textbooks. Through the analysis of primary sources, students will re-examine the way in which the Columbus story has and continues to be portrayed in mainstream literature. Students will delve further by analyzing the implications of this portrayal. This lesson will encourage students to become ‘critical readers’ in comparing primary and secondary sources of information, and in doing so, will also prompt students to explore and understand the subtle ways in which stereotypes can be formed and perpetuated in society. The provided 44 slide Power Point and the student handout that accompanies the presentation is interactive, visual, and highly engaging. A Venn diagram activity, and a debate at the conclusion of this lesson can both serve as a form of assessments.
This lesson includes:
• 44-slide Power Point
• Detailed Lesson Plan
• Printable Handouts:
1) Handout #1- Power-Point Questions
2) Handout #2- Howard Zinn Chapter I
3) Handout #3- Secondary textbook version
4) Handout #4- Debate Role Play
5) Handout #5- Venn Diagram
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
