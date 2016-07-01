Halloween Rhyming is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way to practice rhyming cvc words and is a great game to celebrate Halloween. In teams students have to figure out which bats, ghosts, or witches rhyme. If they are correct they are awarded points. The team with the most points wins. There are 15 questions per game. There are also 3 game boards bats, ghosts, or witches.

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.

