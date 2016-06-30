This is a fun Olympic-themed activity for your Pre-K, K, or 1st grade class. Your students will love practicing their beginning skills with Olympic sports-related logos.
Each card has a different logo to add or subtract.
Print cards as 2-sided to save on paper, as well as have a valuable resource for the future. Sports-related themes never gets old.
As a bonus, I have included the Rio Olympic Guide, for another fun activity.
I have other great themed activities, worksheets, and lessons in My Shop.
Total Pages-26 plus guide
