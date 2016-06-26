This resource will have students critically explore the main factors that led to the American Civil War in an interactive and fun way! This comprehensive 63 slide Power-Point is full of primary sources; embedded with engaging sound effects, hip hop music & video clips that will encourage students to delve deeper into their analysis of what factors caused the Civil War. Problem solving, prediction, debate, and higher analytical skills are fostered throughout the presentation. Hands-on activities takes place at the conclusion of the lesson in which students are to demonstrate their knowledge in a 1) time-line game, and 2) timeline- project.
Time frame for lesson:
• 8-10 class periods (60 min)
Materials:
• One 63 slide Power-Point
• Detailed Lesson Plan
• Printable Handouts:
1) HANDOUT #1- The Road to the Civil War
2) HANDOUT #2- Civil War Map
3) HANDOUT #3- Film Questions
4) HANDOUT #4- Timeline Activity/Competition
5) HANDOUT #5- Civil War Timeline Project Instructions
6) HANDOUT #6- Civil War Timeline Project Information
7) Poster Project Grading Rubrics
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Segregation and the Jim Crow Laws
- (1)
- $7.75
Mock Trial: Class Preparation
- (0)
- $8.50
World War II- The Rise of Dictators
- (0)
- $6.25
Popular paid resources
Claims to the Throne 1066
- (34)
- $2.82
Roman Villa
- (35)
- $2.82
Textile inventions
- (24)
- $2.11
New resources
British America, 1713-1783: Consequences of the war in America
- (1)
- $4.93
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
British America, 1713-1783: The War of Independence, 1775-83
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
Magna Carta Bundle
- 7 Resources
- $19.72
Charles Darwin Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $11.27
The Titanic Bundle
- 15 Resources
- $36.63