This resource will have students critically explore the main factors that led to the American Civil War in an interactive and fun way! This comprehensive 63 slide Power-Point is full of primary sources; embedded with engaging sound effects, hip hop music & video clips that will encourage students to delve deeper into their analysis of what factors caused the Civil War. Problem solving, prediction, debate, and higher analytical skills are fostered throughout the presentation. Hands-on activities takes place at the conclusion of the lesson in which students are to demonstrate their knowledge in a 1) time-line game, and 2) timeline- project.



Time frame for lesson:

• 8-10 class periods (60 min)



Materials:

• One 63 slide Power-Point

• Detailed Lesson Plan

• Printable Handouts:

1) HANDOUT #1- The Road to the Civil War

2) HANDOUT #2- Civil War Map

3) HANDOUT #3- Film Questions

4) HANDOUT #4- Timeline Activity/Competition

5) HANDOUT #5- Civil War Timeline Project Instructions

6) HANDOUT #6- Civil War Timeline Project Information

7) Poster Project Grading Rubrics