1.Roaring 20's/causes of Great Depression Powerpoint
PowerPoint discusses the culture of the 1920's and the causes of the Great Depression. Includes videos
Bank Run, Great Depression etc...
2.1920's research project
This is a highly interactive project based learning activity that allows students to research and explore important events and the culture of the 1920's. Students have the opportunity to explore one of 14 different topics of the 1920's and become experts on that particular topic. Involves subjects such as:
crime, sports, fashion, entertainment etc....
Total Pages-2
Teaching Duration-3 Days
3.Dust Bowl Powerpoint/Grapes of Wrath video guide
This Powerpoint discusses the Dustbowl that swept across middle America in the 1930's and it's repercussions. It also discusses modern day dust bowls and it's effect. Has videos and links
Also included: Grapes of Wrath video link with video guide. Great to use when talking about the Great Depression.
3 hours in length if video is included.
Total Pages-6
Teaching Duration:3 hours
Vocabulary and notes on the 1920's are also included
Created: Jul 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
