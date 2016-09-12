This crossword puzzle contains figurative language from ROLL OF THUNDER, HEAR MY CRY. Every clue is an example of simile, metaphor, hyperbole, or personification from the story. A key word in each clue is left out, so students must use their knowledge of the story, their knowledge of language, their critical thinking skills, and their imaginations to fill in the blank. The type of figurative language is provided in parentheses at the end of the clue.



Examples:

* The rain sounded as if thousands of giant rocks were being _____ against the earth. (simile) Answer: hurled.

* “But, Mama, that Lillian Jean ain’t got the brains of a ___.” (hyperbole) Answer: flea

* As the stores gave way to houses still ___, we turned onto a dirt road. (personification) Answer: sleeping

* Our ___ were eager question marks. (metaphor) Answer: faces



A fun way to instill an appreciation of figurative language in students!



