Complete unit studying the Roman invasion of Britain for Year 3/ 4 (2nd/3rd Grade) including full lessons plans and pupil resources.
Everything you need to teach this unit!
1. Introduction: How did the Roman Empire begin?
2. Rise and Conquer!: How did the Roman army help the Roman Empire to expand?
3. Invading Britannia: How did Britain become part of the Roman Empire?
4. Who was Boudica?: How did Boudica rebel against the Romans?
5. Building up Britain: What did the Romans build after they settled in Britain?
6. Time to Relax!: What did people do for leisure in Roman Britain?
7. Digging up the Past: What do archaeological sites tell us about Roman Britain?
8. Home Sweet Home: What were houses like in Roman Britain?
9. What did the Romans do for us?: What important things did the Romans introduce to Britain?
10. Summing up: What have we learned about this period of history?
Produced by Ofsted-rated outstanding teachers.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
Y6 Reading: KS2 SATS Revision
- (8)
- $4.23
'Escape From Pompeii' Planning (Romans/Volcanoes)
- (14)
- $7.04
Year 2 English Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $11.27
Popular paid resources
Claims to the Throne 1066
- (34)
- $2.82
Roman Villa
- (35)
- $2.82
Textile inventions
- (24)
- $2.11
New resources
British America, 1713-1783: Consequences of the war in America
- (1)
- $4.93
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
British America, 1713-1783: The War of Independence, 1775-83
- (1)
- $4.93
Updated resources
My birthday in history
- (0)
- $2.90
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
- (0)
- $7.03