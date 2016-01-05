Complete unit studying the Roman invasion of Britain for Year 3/ 4 (2nd/3rd Grade) including full lessons plans and pupil resources.



Everything you need to teach this unit!



1. Introduction: How did the Roman Empire begin?

2. Rise and Conquer!: How did the Roman army help the Roman Empire to expand?

3. Invading Britannia: How did Britain become part of the Roman Empire?

4. Who was Boudica?: How did Boudica rebel against the Romans?

5. Building up Britain: What did the Romans build after they settled in Britain?

6. Time to Relax!: What did people do for leisure in Roman Britain?

7. Digging up the Past: What do archaeological sites tell us about Roman Britain?

8. Home Sweet Home: What were houses like in Roman Britain?

9. What did the Romans do for us?: What important things did the Romans introduce to Britain?

10. Summing up: What have we learned about this period of history?



