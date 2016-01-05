RecommendedTES PICKS

1. Introduction: How did the Roman Empire begin?
2. Rise and Conquer!: How did the Roman army help the Roman Empire to expand?
3. Invading Britannia: How did Britain become part of the Roman Empire?
4. Who was Boudica?: How did Boudica rebel against the Romans?
5. Building up Britain: What did the Romans build after they settled in Britain?
6. Time to Relax!: What did people do for leisure in Roman Britain?
7. Digging up the Past: What do archaeological sites tell us about Roman Britain?
8. Home Sweet Home: What were houses like in Roman Britain?
9. What did the Romans do for us?: What important things did the Romans introduce to Britain?
10. Summing up: What have we learned about this period of history?

