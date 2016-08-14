Ancient Rome PowerPoint with Video Clips and Presenter Notes covers the rise of Rome from a republic to an empire, the birth of Christianity and Rome's fall. Ancient Rome PowerPoint is packed with maps, primary source documents, stunning visuals, and embedded video links, everything you need to keep your students engaged.



Topics Covered

Geography of the Mediterranean

Rise of the the Republic

- Latins, Greeks, Etruscans

- Republic

- Patricians, Plebeians, Slaves

- Twelve Tables (Twelve Tablets)

- Consuls, Senate, Dictator

- Legion

- Punic Wars

- Hannibal

- Imperialism

Fall of the Republic

- Julius Caesar

- Octavian/Augustus Caesar

- Pax Romana

- Caligula, Nero

- Trajan, Hadrian

- Marcus Aurelius

- Hadrian’s Wall

Roman Achievement

- Greco-Roman culture

- mosaic

- engineering

- aqueducts

- colosseum

- Galen

- Roman Law

Rise of Christianity

- Judea

- Jewish Revolt

- Messiah

- Jesus

- Christianity

- Paul

- martyr

- Emperor Constantine

- Edict of Milan

- Emperor Theodosius

- Pope, Bishops, Patriarchs

-Roman Catholic Church v. Eastern Orthodox Church

Fall of Rome

- causes of Rome’s Fall

- German Barbarians



