This introductory lesson starts with the all important Prologue in Romeo and Juliet. There are several activities that you can do with your students in the power point using the Prologue attachment as well. Then as you continue through the lesson there are PEE structure questions and a model PEE paragraph on the tragedy of the play Romeo and Juliet.



In addition, there are some great music links (internet access needed) that will get your students excited and engaged in analysing Romeo and Juliet. I had students from other classes trying to come into my lesson when I played these music gems.