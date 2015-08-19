Rooster's Off to See the World by Eric Carle, is a beloved children’s book. Not only does the story engage children, it can also serve as a foundation for many mathematical investigations for primary mathematicians. These lessons draw from the counting and cardinality standards. Children love playing with dominoes. These two sets of dominoes offer children a chance to practice their subitizing skills as well as strengthening their sense of number. Dominoes are great for young children because they are so simple to use.



Questions are provided that can be used during the development of the activity to determine the desired focus of the lesson. It is very important that young mathematicians understand that numbers are quantities represented by numerals, pictures, numerals, etc. Materials are listed for each of the activities. The 10 pages include both black line masters as well as color masters have been provided.



Suggestions for preparing the materials have been noted as well to facilitate making classroom sets for long term use.



This resource is good for students with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies.