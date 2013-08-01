Do you want to learn useful Russian words? Then watch our vocabulary videos, In this video you'll find the name of the most common pets and some other useful words..

This is the vocabulary used for this video: животное: animal домашнее животное: pet собака: dog кошка: cat котёнок: kitten щенок: puppy мышь: mouse хо��як: hamster морская свинка : guinea pig рыбка: fish черепаха: turtle птица: bird аквариум: aquarium клетка: cage поводок: leash

Created: Aug 1, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

