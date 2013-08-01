In our videos you'll always learn new words around one topic. This time we&'re going to see different buildings that we can find in a city.

These are the words that you see in this video: city: город building: здание court: суд school: школа university: университет library: библиотека hospital: больница museum: музей post office: почта police station: полицейский участок fire station: пожарная станция train station: вокзал bank: банк hotel: гостиница stadium: стадион