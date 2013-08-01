Do you want to learn useful Russian words? Then watch our vocabulary videos. This time you're going to learn the name of different pieces of clothing, so you can dress from head to toes.

This is the vocabulary used for this video: одежда: clothes пальто: coat куртка: jacket рубашка: shirt футболка: t-shirt нижнее бельё: underwear носки: socks брюки: trousers джинсы: jeans юбка: skirt платье: dress костюм: suit ремень: belt обувь: shoes шляпа: hat