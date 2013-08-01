Do you want to learn useful Russian words? Then watch our vocabulary videos. This time you're going to learn the name of different pieces of clothing, so you can dress from head to toes.

This is the vocabulary used for this video: одежда: clothes пальто: coat куртка: jacket рубашка: shirt футболка: t-shirt нижнее бельё: underwear носки: socks брюки: trousers джинсы: jeans юбка: skirt платье: dress костюм: suit ремень: belt обувь: shoes шляпа: hat

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades