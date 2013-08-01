Our vocabulary videos will teach you new words around a specific topic. Today it's time to see what we can found in a classroom. These are the words you&'ll learn:

classroom: класс chalkboard / board: доска map: карта clock : часы book: книга notebook: тетрадь pen: ручка pencil: карандаш rubber / eraser: ластик folder : папка desk: парта teacher: учитель (masc) / учительница (fem) student: ученик (masc) / ученица (fem) lesson: урок exam: экзамен

