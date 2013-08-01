Do you want to learn useful Russian words? Then watch our vocabulary videos. In this video you'll discover the name of most means of transport you can think of: car, bus, bicycle, ship,...

This is the vocabulary used for this video: машина: car мотоцикл: motorcycle велосипед: bicycle автобус: bus поезд: train трамвай: tram / streetcar метро: subway / underground фургон: van грузовик: truck / lorry такси: taxi скорая помощь: ambulance корабль: ship самолёт: plane вертолёт: helicopter космический корабль: space ship