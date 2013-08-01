Do you want to learn useful Russian words? Then watch our vocabulary videos, In this video you'll find useful vocabulary to use in a kitchen.

This is the vocabulary used for this video: кухня: kitchen вилка: fork ложка: spoon нож: knife стакан: glass тарелка: dish стул: chair стол: table сковорода : frying pan кастрюля: pot плита: stove духовка: oven микроволновка: microwave стиральная машина: washing machine холодильник: refrigerator