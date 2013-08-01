Do you want to learn useful Russian words? Then watch our vocabulary videos, In this video you'll learn the different parts of the house such as wall, floor, ceiling, window... and also, the different rooms (living room, bathroom, kitchen,...).

This is the vocabulary used for this video: дом: home / house квартира: apartment дверь: door окно: window стена: wall потолок: ceiling крыша: roof пол: floor комната: room коридор: corridor балкон: balcony спальня: bedroom ванная: bathroom гостиная: living room кухня: kitchen