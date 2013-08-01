If you want to learn new Russian words, don't miss any of our videos. Each one deals with a specific topic and shows related vocabulary.

This video is about wild animals. These are the words we&'re prepared for you: wild animal: дикое животное bear: медведь wolf: волк fox: лиса wild pig: кабан deer: олень bat: летучая мышь snake: змея crocodile: крокодил lion: лев tiger: тигр monkey: обезьяна zebra: зебра elephant: слон dinosaur: динозавр