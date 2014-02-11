Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 283 times
In this video from Senor Belles we look at a quiz that covers demonstrative adjectives / pronouns, sandal verbs and saber vs. conocer.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 283 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 11, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
SenorBelles
Spanish Lesson: Ser Seguro vs. Estar Seguro
Just another quick video going over the differences between ser and estar seguro
- (1)
- FREE
SenorBelles
How to play Battleship in your Language Class
In this video I will share how you (a teacher) can play Battleship in your language classroom. I got this idea from a fellow language teacher, and ...
- (1)
- FREE
SenorBelles
Spanish Vocabulary: Los Deportes - Sports
In this video I'll give you 20 different sports in Spanish along with a little bit of extra information that you&'ll want at the end.
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
wrightcv
GCSE Spanish: Grammar Revision Book
This 120 page document covers all the key Spanish verb tenses required at GCSE level, including some higher level tenses and grammatical structures...
- (0)
- $4.93
Vicky9bp
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
A lesson based on the Mira 3 (rojo) textbook, “Me gustan los idiomas” topic.
- (0)
- $4.93
BUNDLE
fayesutcliffe
Spanish new GCSE - Revision bundle
Save 59% VS buying resources individually. foundation and higher ability work practise for all 4 skills - particularly writing and speaking lots of...
- 18 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
scout1984
Viva 1 knowledge maps
Year 7 Spanish pupils. Can be used to support during lessons or for revision.
- (2)
- FREE
foxtrotters
Spanish Classroom object (lesson + exercices) / En mi mochila hay
Teaching classroom objects is one of the first lessons when we teach a language. It’s great fun and we can engage everyone easily. But how? How abo...
- (1)
- $7.04
jamy_sharona
Spanish Grammar Guide All Years
This grammar guide has been designed in order to ensure our new secondary students are able put their grammar knowledge to good use after moving to...
- (4)
- FREE
Updated resources
wrightcv
GCSE Spanish: Grammar Revision Book
This 120 page document covers all the key Spanish verb tenses required at GCSE level, including some higher level tenses and grammatical structures...
- (0)
- $4.93
Vicky9bp
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
A lesson based on the Mira 3 (rojo) textbook, “Me gustan los idiomas” topic.
- (0)
- $4.93
Vicky9bp
Mira 2 Express - Unit 1.1: Presentaciones
A very complete lesson based on the Mira 2 express textbook, unit 1 “Presentaciones”, containing a range of different activities to do with your cl...
- (0)
- $6.34