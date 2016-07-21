Sarah, Plain and Tall by Patricia MacLachlan, is a novel about a girl named Anna whose mother died the day after her brother, Caleb was born...and much, much more!

After your students read this novel, they will have the opportunity to describe the prairie setting in the spring, describe the main characters, write about the plot and one of the main themes. They will also have the opportunity to write sentences using some of the vocabulary words found in the novel.

Last, but not least, they will write a letter to Anna or Caleb.

Use these culminating activities as a quick assessment tool as well.



Total Pages 5