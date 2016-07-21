Sarah, Plain and Tall by Patricia MacLachlan, is a novel about a girl named Anna whose mother died the day after her brother, Caleb was born...and much, much more!
After your students read this novel, they will have the opportunity to describe the prairie setting in the spring, describe the main characters, write about the plot and one of the main themes. They will also have the opportunity to write sentences using some of the vocabulary words found in the novel.
Last, but not least, they will write a letter to Anna or Caleb.
Use these culminating activities as a quick assessment tool as well.

Total Pages 5

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Sarah--Plain-and-Tall--Patricia-MacLachlan-Culminating-Activities.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 298 KB

Sarah--Plain-and-Tall--Patricia-MacLachlan-Culminating-Activities

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades