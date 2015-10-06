PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Great practice (95 pages) for the SAT English-Reading and Writing Test.
This product is one of my finest SAT prep resources. It has been one of my best-sellers for the last couple of months, and if you purchase this product, you will have upgrades for life. (It began as a 20 page resource. The now, 95 pages, with College and Career Readiness Standards indicated before each section, has been added due to buyer feedback.)
This practice tests include the following prompts:
-Choose the word or set of words that, when inserted in the sentence, best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.
-The following sentence contains either a single error or no error at all.
-Part or the entire following sentence is underlined; beneath the sentence are five ways of phrasing the underlined material.
-The following passage contains either a single error or no error at all in the underlined portion. If the underlined portion contains an error, circle the letter which corresponds to the correct answer.
-The passages in this test are followed by 1 or more questions. After reading the passage, circle the letter which corresponds to the best answer to each question. You may refer to the passage as often as necessary.
An essay writing prompt has been added as a result of buyer feedback:
-Write an essay on the following topic(s).
Make sure students get all of the practice that they need. Remember "Practice Makes Perfect".
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 6, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
