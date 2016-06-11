Banana science experiment teaches students the Scientific Method in a simple and easy to follow format. Everything you need is included except the bananas and some materials always on hand in a school or kitchen. There is nothing complicated in this experiment, even for the teacher that is new to science experiments! This activity is also great for science projects!



Students will work together to try to keep a banana fresh for a longer period of time. They will choose a method of trying to preserve the banana, rather than just leaving it to go brown. They will work through all steps of the Scientific Method.



All activity steps are outlined in the Teacher Directions. All parts of the science experiment have record sheets and informational pages for the students to use.



Included in this product:

•Teacher Directions

•Idea sparking poster

•Scientific Method chart

•Banana Facts

•2 Science Experiment record sheets

•What Will You Test page

•4 Data collection pages

•Reflection page



