Science Experiment: Seed Sprouting Germination science experiment that teaches students the Scientific Method in a simple and easy to follow format. Everything you need is included except the seeds, cups, and potting soil. There is nothing complicated in this experiment, even for the teacher that is new to science experiments!



Students will plant common vegetable seeds leaving out sun, soil, and water. They will observe the seeds to see which seeds grow. Kids are very surprised to find out that seeds will germinate even when kept inside a dark cabinet! Students will discover that water is an essential ingredient in seed germination. They will work through all steps of the Scientific Method.



All activity steps are outlined in the Teacher Directions. This activity is tried and true! All parts of the science experiment have record sheets and informational pages for the students to use.



Included in this product:

•Teacher Directions

•Idea sparking poster

•Scientific Method chart

•Seed Facts

•You Will Need poster

•2 Science Experiment record sheets

•What Will You Test page

•6 Data collection pages

•Reflection page

•Follow Up Ideas