Science Fair: Bacteria Experiment for Science Fair or In Class:

Turn your students into real scientists with this long term experiment which teaches scientific literacy through the writing of a real scientific paper.





This product is an editable guided walk-through for the completion of a full scientific paper (Abstract, Introduction, Methods, Results, Discussion, Works Cited) based on the question: "Which antibacterial chemical: ethyl alcohol (hand sanitizer), isopropyl (rubbing alcohol), or Triclosan (Antibacterial soap) is the most effective at inhibiting bacterial growth?





This product contains:

1. A teachers guide: Descriptions on how to set-up the experiment, materials needed, procedures, and helpful tips.

2. A lesson on Analyzing a Scientific paper utilizing a graphic organizer (Scientific Paper Included)

3. Student pages: a guided walk-through taking the students through the process of writing a full scientific paper.





This long term project (which takes about 2-3 months to complete, spread out intermittently) guides students through the process of writing a scientific paper in the same way scientists write their scholarly papers. Students are taught how to write an Abstract, Introduction, Methods, Results, Discussion, and works cited section.





This guided walk-through covers the following topics:



Abstract:

* Explanations of what goes in an introduction

- What the study was about & the hypothesis

- Summary of how the study was done

- The results that were obtained

- Significance of the results including the hypothesis being supported or not supported



Introduction:

* Explanations of what goes in an introduction

- What bacteria colonies are and what they look like (color, size,shape texture, etc.)

- What Fungal colonies are and what they look like

- The Cellular processes by which ethyl alcohol, isopropyl, and triclosan work to kill bacteria



Methods:

* Teacher notes and tips for conducting the experiment



Results:

* Instructions for:

- Calculating the average number of bacterial colonies

- Graphing the data

- Interpreting the data graph in words

- Describing the appearance of bacterial and fungal colonies



Discussion:

* Instructions for:

- Calculating the data to see if they are statistically significant

- Interpreting the significance of the data

- Calculating Percent effectiveness

- Supporting or not supporting the hypothesis

- Creating a theory to explain the results

- Creating an additional experiment that could be done to test the theory

- Discussing issues that occurred during in the experiment