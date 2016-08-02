Genetics PowerPoint explaining the essential vocabulary and terms for students in a four week unit of study. Includes quick definitions that are easy to remember for each of the four weeks, full definitions with related pictures for discussion, and a quick definition study guide of all the terms which you can print out and give to students. Perfect support for your middle school life science units on cell division and heredity. Includes 44 terms listed here:



Genetics

Mendel

Heredity

Genes

Chromosomes

Alleles

Punnett Square

Genotype

Phenotype

Carrier

Trait

Law of independent assortment

Law of segregation

Crossing over

Diploid

Haploid

Egg

Gamete

Genetic recombination

Sex chromosomes

Nucleotides

Sperm

Dominant trait

Recessive trait

Heterozygous

Homozygous

Nondisjunction

Hybrid

Purebred

Fertilization

Mitosis

Meiosis

Probability

Mutation

DNA replication

Sex-linked disorders

Inbreeding

Incomplete dominance

Co-dominance

Selective breeding

Clone

Hybridization

Pedigree



