Genetics PowerPoint explaining the essential vocabulary and terms for students in a four week unit of study. Includes quick definitions that are easy to remember for each of the four weeks, full definitions with related pictures for discussion, and a quick definition study guide of all the terms which you can print out and give to students. Perfect support for your middle school life science units on cell division and heredity. Includes 44 terms listed here:
Genetics
Mendel
Heredity
Genes
Chromosomes
Alleles
Punnett Square
Genotype
Phenotype
Carrier
Trait
Law of independent assortment
Law of segregation
Crossing over
Diploid
Haploid
Egg
Gamete
Genetic recombination
Sex chromosomes
Nucleotides
Sperm
Dominant trait
Recessive trait
Heterozygous
Homozygous
Nondisjunction
Hybrid
Purebred
Fertilization
Mitosis
Meiosis
Probability
Mutation
DNA replication
Sex-linked disorders
Inbreeding
Incomplete dominance
Co-dominance
Selective breeding
Clone
Hybridization
Pedigree
©2016 HappyEdugator.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
