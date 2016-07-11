$2.00
Science Root Word Vocabulary Assignment : This vocabulary assignment is a great help to incorporate common core language standards into your science class. Included in this product is a list of common science prefixes and suffixes, a worksheet to breakdown science terms into their morphemes (root terms), a matching worksheet with common science terms and their definitions, and answer keys. This assignment is very flexible as it will work for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. This can also be used as a good substitute lesson plan. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!
