Scientific Method Interactive Notebook
The Scientific Method Interactive Notebook Section has a lot
(39 PAGES) to offer! Before using Interactive Science Notebooks, my students got lost in writing and not comprehending the science. The INBs allow the students to keep a neat, interactive, functional, and yes; a fun notebook. This INB uses the example of Gregor Mendel’s famous pea plant experiment as a model of the Scientific Method.
- 32 Flip-Fold Vocabulary words & definitions
o Steps of The Scientific Method
o Metric Prefixes
o SI Units
• Unlike other Interactive Notebooks, this INB has typed definitions.
• This is important for students (Modifications & 504) who require written copies of Notes.
- Scientific Method Concept Map
- Scientific Tools of the Trade Cut & Paste
- Constructing Knowledge Notes
- Starts with a Question Notes
- Hypothesis Fill in the Blank Follow Along
- Making a Plan
- Materials List
- Observations & Data
- Analyzing Data
- Quick Lab/Analyzing Data/Calculating Mean
- Understanding Scientific Notation
- Notation Foldable
- Conclusions
- Multiple Choice Questions
- Using Models
- Using Graphs BCR
- Bar Graph Cut & Paste
- Developing a Graph Foldable
- Answer Keys
