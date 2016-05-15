Scientific Method Interactive Notebook



The Scientific Method Interactive Notebook Section has a lot

(39 PAGES) to offer! Before using Interactive Science Notebooks, my students got lost in writing and not comprehending the science. The INBs allow the students to keep a neat, interactive, functional, and yes; a fun notebook. This INB uses the example of Gregor Mendel’s famous pea plant experiment as a model of the Scientific Method.

- 32 Flip-Fold Vocabulary words & definitions

o Steps of The Scientific Method

o Metric Prefixes

o SI Units

• Unlike other Interactive Notebooks, this INB has typed definitions.

• This is important for students (Modifications & 504) who require written copies of Notes.

- Scientific Method Concept Map

- Scientific Tools of the Trade Cut & Paste

- Constructing Knowledge Notes

- Starts with a Question Notes

- Hypothesis Fill in the Blank Follow Along

- Making a Plan

- Materials List

- Observations & Data

- Analyzing Data

- Quick Lab/Analyzing Data/Calculating Mean

- Understanding Scientific Notation

- Notation Foldable

- Conclusions

- Multiple Choice Questions

- Using Models

- Using Graphs BCR

- Bar Graph Cut & Paste

- Developing a Graph Foldable

- Answer Keys



