Scientific Method Interactive Notebook

The Scientific Method Interactive Notebook Section has a lot
(39 PAGES) to offer! Before using Interactive Science Notebooks, my students got lost in writing and not comprehending the science. The INBs allow the students to keep a neat, interactive, functional, and yes; a fun notebook. This INB uses the example of Gregor Mendel’s famous pea plant experiment as a model of the Scientific Method.
- 32 Flip-Fold Vocabulary words & definitions
o Steps of The Scientific Method
o Metric Prefixes
o SI Units
• Unlike other Interactive Notebooks, this INB has typed definitions.
• This is important for students (Modifications & 504) who require written copies of Notes.
- Scientific Method Concept Map
- Scientific Tools of the Trade Cut & Paste
- Constructing Knowledge Notes
- Starts with a Question Notes
- Hypothesis Fill in the Blank Follow Along
- Making a Plan
- Materials List
- Observations & Data
- Analyzing Data
- Quick Lab/Analyzing Data/Calculating Mean
- Understanding Scientific Notation
- Notation Foldable
- Conclusions
- Multiple Choice Questions
- Using Models
- Using Graphs BCR
- Bar Graph Cut & Paste
- Developing a Graph Foldable
- Answer Keys

Copyright © The STEM Center. All rights reserved by author. This product is to be used by the original downloader only. Copying for more than one teacher, classroom, department, school, or school system is prohibited. This product may not be distributed or displayed digitally for public view. Failure to comply is a copyright infringement and a violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). Clipart and elements found in this PDF are copyrighted and cannot be extracted and used outside of this file without permission or license. Intended for classroom and personal use ONLY.

