Scientific Revolution Crossword Puzzle Review includes - 18 Terms and 18 clues plus word bank. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework or for substitute plans. This includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without. And of course, a key is included.



Word Bank:

hypothesis

heliocentric Isaac Newton

gravity Johannes Kepler

Galileo Galilei

scientific revolution

geocentric

René Descartes

Robert Boyle

Andreas

Vesalius

recant

Francis Bacon

scientific method

heresy Nicholas Copernicus

Galen

Ptolemy



More to come. "Follow me" to be the first to know about new products and free stuff.