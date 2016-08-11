Scientific Revolution Crossword Puzzle Review includes - 18 Terms and 18 clues plus word bank. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework or for substitute plans. This includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without. And of course, a key is included.
Word Bank:
hypothesis
heliocentric Isaac Newton
gravity Johannes Kepler
Galileo Galilei
scientific revolution
geocentric
René Descartes
Robert Boyle
Andreas
Vesalius
recant
Francis Bacon
scientific method
heresy Nicholas Copernicus
Galen
Ptolemy
