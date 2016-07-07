Scientific Revolution Unit Bundled includes Scientific Revolution PowerPoint with video clips and presenter notes. This Mini-Unit also includes, warm up PowerPoints, a primary source activity, project, exit tickets, crossword review, and editable assessment. Everything is put together with detailed daily lesson plans. Just copy and paste to your lesson plans. Sometimes the Scientific Revolution unit is included in Renaissance Units and sometimes in Age of Enlightenment Units. I have developed this smaller stand alone unit to go with either.



Scientific Revolution PowerPoint includes video clip links, and presenter notes. Presenter notes aid your understanding of each slide and guides your students through the lecture.



Topics Covered

• Nicolaus Copernicus

• geocentric v. heliocentric

• Johannes Kepler

• Galileo Galilei

• Francis Bacon

• Scientific Method

• René Descartes

• Isaac Newton

• gravity

• three laws of motion

• Andreas Vesalius

• William Harvey

• Robert Boyle

• Galen

• Ptolemy



This Item Includes:

• Scientific Revolution PowerPoint

• Galileo Primary Source Activity

• Scientific Revolution Crossword Puzzle Review

• Scientific Revolution Newspaper Project

• Exit Tickets

• And more not in my store!



More stuff on the way! Follow me to be the first to know about new products! Also, follow me on Pinterest here!