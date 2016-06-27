This lesson will have students critically explore the period of the Jim Crow era. This highly engaging, interactive, primary based power-point, will have students analyze and understand the implications of the Jim Crow laws, along with the monumental Supreme Court decisions of 'Plessy v. Ferguson', and 'Brown V. Board of Education'. Students will be introduced to the different levels at which discrimination & various forms of oppression existed during the Jim Crow years; individual, institutional, and societal. Students are to determine at which level these measures of control apply. Complete with colorful imagery, student analysis of political cartoons, and a comprehension primary based reading activity, this lesson will engage students and provide a critical context from which to understand this era of time. This Civil Rights unit can be downloaded in its entirety, or as individual lessons.
This lesson includes:
• Lesson Plan
• One 24 Slide Power-Point presentation
• One Power-Point student handout
• 'A Tale of Two Schools' Reading
• Handout: 'Tale of Two Schools' Reading Questions
• Handout: Cause and Effect Chart- Obstacles to Voting
• Student Examples of Cause and Effect Chart
• Handout: Film- Freedom Song
