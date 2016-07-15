"Give Us the Ballot, We Will Transform the South"
This video guide will demand students use their critical thinking and writing skills to look at the perspectives of key figures in African American's quest for the right to vote. Included is essay questions as well as video questions that follow the movie.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
tmccord1986
Selma 2014-Video Guide and Essay questions
"Give Us the Ballot, We Will Transform the South" This video guide will demand students use their critical thinking and writing skills to...
- (1)
- $2.49
tmccord1986
American Genius video guides-space race, computers, Edison
Provided is three video guides designed for the movies American Genius on Netflix.com. I designed these videos for my 7th and 8th classes, however ...
- (0)
- $2.00
tmccord1986
The Prisoner's dilemma and Game Theory
Students will study the Prisoner's dilemma and how it relates to economics, psychology and the modern day world. Students will watch exciting video...
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sam2104
Paper 2 OCR revision. History B Modern world
source based exam revision and skills How was British society changed, 1890–1918? History B Modern world
- (10)
- $5.06
sam2104
OCR paper 2 Britain 1890-1918. Paper 2. History B Modern World History
liberal welfare reforms world war one votes for women source based exam revision and skills How was British society changed, 1890–1918? History B M...
- (8)
- $5.06
History_jo
Mock Exam: Civil Rights paper 3 Edexcel 9-1 GCSE History (USA at home and abroad)
A teacher created full mock exam for the Civil Rights section of the paper 3 Edexcel 9-1 History GCSE.
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Roy_Huggins
Market Place Activity: What part did British women play in helping to win the Second World War?
This outstanding resource has been designed to help students studying what impact the Second World War had on the lives of women and the different ...
- (1)
- $5.63
mikedean
Muhammad Ali Factsheet Worksheet Keyword Starter Settler Cover Lesson Black History Month
1 x Factsheet/Worksheet on the theme of 'Muhammad Ali'. Powerpoint so can be used on the board or printed as a worksheet. Includes suggested extens...
- (1)
- $2.82
blossomingminds
Black History Month Assembly - October
This resource includes an assembly plan and 18 slide PowerPoint for Black History Month in October. It is suitable to use with KS2 or secondary age...
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
BUNDLE
sfy773
Malala Yousafzai Bundle
Malala Yousafzai Bundle Engaging activities
- 7 Resources
- $16.90
planmylesson
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 1 Revision Guide and Workbook
A 28 page revision guide and workbook. This booklet contains detailed grade 9 knowledge and information on all aspects of Unit 1 The origins of the...
- (0)
- $7.03
BUNDLE
History_jo
Civil Rights and Vietnam paper 3 Edexcel 9-1 GCSE History resources (USA at home and abroad)
Full schemes of work, resources, mock exams and a walking talking mock covering all of paper 3 the USA at home and abroad, Civil Rights and Vietnam.
- 5 Resources
- $91.57