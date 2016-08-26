Writing practice for complex sentences and structure with different parts of speech. This set contains the following:

*40 task cards (20 cards to practice combining ideas in simple sentences to create complex sentences, and 20 cards to practice writing sentences with different parts of speech from the same word family.)

*QR code option for complex sentence cards

*Student instruction card for each type of task

*Possible answers for complex sentence cards

*A grayscale version of all cards.

$4.00

About this resource

Created: Aug 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

