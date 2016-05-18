Sequencing: These sequencing cootie catchers are a great way for students to have fun while improving their sequencing skills. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.

There are two versions of the same eight passages:

1. Order of events question with multiple choice
2. Order of events question with no multiple choice option

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover-Page.jpg
  • Version-1.jpg
  • Version-2.jpg
  • Version-3.jpg
  • Sequencing-Cootie-Catchers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: May 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 83 KB

Cover-Page

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 194 KB

Version-1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 172 KB

Version-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades