Sequencing: These sequencing cootie catchers are a great way for students to have fun while improving their sequencing skills. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.
There are two versions of the same eight passages:
1. Order of events question with multiple choice
2. Order of events question with no multiple choice option
About this resource
Info
Created: May 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
ScienceSpot
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping: Math Escape Room
This breakout escape room is a fun way for students to test their skills with double digit addition with and without regrouping. Contents: ♦ Teache...
- (0)
- $5.00
ScienceSpot
Double Digit Addition With and Without Regrouping Game: Math Tarsia Puzzle
This tarsia puzzle is a great way for students to review their skills with double digit addition. The solution to the puzzle is included.
- (0)
- $2.00
ScienceSpot
Double Digit Addition Activity: Math Message Decoder
This message decoder is a great way for students to practice their skills with double digit addition. The solution to the puzzle is included.
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
PhonicsToolkit
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
For all learners, systematic and explicit phonics instruction is critical. Struggling readers require additional guided practice in small groups an...
- (4)
- $2.82
PhonicsToolkit
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
For all learners, systematic and explicit phonics instruction is critical. Struggling readers require additional guided practice in small groups an...
- (4)
- $2.82
PhonicsToolkit
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
For all learners, systematic and explicit phonics instruction is critical. Struggling readers require additional guided practice in small groups an...
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
TeachersToolkit
{Free} Winter Playdough Mats
Kids love playdough mats, especially mats that include a little challenge! Great for fine motor, literacy and numeracy skills, your students will l...
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
BandDPublishing
KS3 English Skills Series One Resource Pack
B and D Publishing’s KS3 English Skills series consists of four workpacks containing work on a variety of language topics designed to meet some of ...
- (0)
- $14.09
BandDPublishing
KS3 English Skills Series Two Resource Pack
B and D Publishing’s KS3 English Skills series consists of four workpacks containing work on a variety of language topics designed to meet some of ...
- (0)
- $14.09
BandDPublishing
KS3 English Skills Series Three Resource Pack
B and D Publishing’s KS3 English Skills series consists of four workpacks containing work on a variety of language topics designed to meet some of ...
- (0)
- $14.09