This 1 day lesson is designed to teach middle school students about the concept of “shades of meaning” as well as word connotations, and a worksheet to practice this new knowledge. I developed it for my sixth grade class, where I have a very wide range of students from intervention, strategic students to gifted students. This lesson can be used for English Language Learners (EL) as well as more advanced students. This lesson is designed to accompany the Prentice Hall Copper Level Literature text (Timeless Voices, Timeless Themes), but can be used as a stand-alone lesson as well. This lesson aligns with and supports Common Core Standards, specifically “Reading Standards for Literature” grades 6-12, Craft and Structure, number 4, “Determine the meaning of words and phrases as they are used in text including figurative language and connotative meanings. This product contains a ten- slide colorful Power point presentation with fun pictures, and a worksheet to practice this skill. The goal of this lesson is to provide direct, explicit instruction through the use of the power point presentation on the concept of “shades of meaning” and a worksheet to accompany the presentation. If you like this product, please check back soon as we will be posting new products in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will promptly help you. Thank you! Team Beaumont



Copyright 2012 Carol Beaumont

All Rights Reserved by Author

Permission to copy for single classroom use only/

Electronic distribution limited to single classroom use only.

Not for public display.