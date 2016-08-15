This is a simple set of 8 shapes clipart. This pack includes:

Colored Shapes:
Triangle
Square
Circle
Rectangle
Heart
Star
Oval
Trapezoid

Blackline Masters:
Triangle
Square
Circle
Rectangle
Heart
Star
Oval
Trapezoid

Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • ShapesClipartCollectionforCommercialandPersonalUse.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

zip, 667 KB

ShapesClipartCollectionforCommercialandPersonalUse

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades