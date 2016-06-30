Enjoy this Short Vowels Interactive PowerPoint Game with your students. Students will love the cute bees and colorful flowers. In the game students make short vowel words. It is a great way to learn letter sounds too. There are 5 word families for each vowel included; 125 words.
*Bundle up and save 25%.
This game is also included in the:
1) Short Vowels and Long Vowels PowerPoint Game Bundle for $7.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
This Product Includes:
• Short Vowel a Word Families: am, an, at, ad, ap
• Short Vowel e Word Families: et, ell, est, ed, en
• Short Vowel i Word Families: ip, in, it, ig, id
• Short Vowel o Word Families: od, ob, op, og, ot
• Short Vowel u Word Families: um, un, ut, ub, ug
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Phonics - able and ible
- (1)
- FREE
PHONICS: LONG VOWEL SOUND SPLIT DIGRAPHS
- (1)
- FREE
Free Christmas Sheets - Phonics
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Phonics: 58 CVC Word Cards/29 Pairs of Onset and Rime Pictures and Words - Pre-K/K
- (0)
- $2.50
CVC Worksheets Bundle
- (3)
- $8.00
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets
- (0)
- $7.25