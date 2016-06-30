Enjoy this Short Vowels Interactive PowerPoint Game with your students. Students will love the cute bees and colorful flowers. In the game students make short vowel words. It is a great way to learn letter sounds too. There are 5 word families for each vowel included; 125 words.

*Bundle up and save 25%.

This game is also included in the:
1) Short Vowels and Long Vowels PowerPoint Game Bundle for $7.

Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.

This Product Includes:
• Short Vowel a Word Families: am, an, at, ad, ap
• Short Vowel e Word Families: et, ell, est, ed, en
• Short Vowel i Word Families: ip, in, it, ig, id
• Short Vowel o Word Families: od, ob, op, og, ot
• Short Vowel u Word Families: um, un, ut, ub, ug

Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!

$4.75

Buy nowSave for later
  • short-vowels-title.png
  • Slide74.PNG
  • Slide75.PNG
  • Slide76.PNG
  • Short-Vowels-TES.pps

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 30, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

png, 899 KB

short-vowels-title

Poster

PNG, 123 KB

Slide74

Poster

PNG, 133 KB

Slide75

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades