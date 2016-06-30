Enjoy this Short Vowels Interactive PowerPoint Game with your students. Students will love the cute bees and colorful flowers. In the game students make short vowel words. It is a great way to learn letter sounds too. There are 5 word families for each vowel included; 125 words.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



This Product Includes:

• Short Vowel a Word Families: am, an, at, ad, ap

• Short Vowel e Word Families: et, ell, est, ed, en

• Short Vowel i Word Families: ip, in, it, ig, id

• Short Vowel o Word Families: od, ob, op, og, ot

• Short Vowel u Word Families: um, un, ut, ub, ug



