Short Vowels Spiders is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way to practice cvc words and is a great game to celebrate Halloween. In teams students have to figure out which vowel makes the word that matches the picture clue. If they are correct they are awarded points. The team with the most points wins. There are 18 questions per game. That means there are 54 words!
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
