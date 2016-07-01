Short Vowels Turkey is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way to practice short vowels words. Students will have a blast playing this turkey game! A fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving!
Game Play: Click on the vowel you want to practice. Choose your team. Click on a pie to go to a question. Read the short vowel word. When the word is read click on the check. Award teams their points. 2 points if they read the word the first time. 1 point it if took 2 or more tries. Continue until the game board is empty. 24 words per vowel; 120 words.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Ten Frame Counting PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $3.50
Penguin Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Farm Theme Classroom Jobs
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Literary Devices Display
- (71)
- $5.63
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Switzerland(A Country in Focus: Webquest/Extension Activities)
- (0)
- $3.35
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
Phonics: 58 CVC Word Cards/29 Pairs of Onset and Rime Pictures and Words - Pre-K/K
- (0)
- $2.50