Short Vowels Turkey is an interactive PowerPoint game. It is a perfect way to practice short vowels words. Students will have a blast playing this turkey game! A fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving!



Game Play: Click on the vowel you want to practice. Choose your team. Click on a pie to go to a question. Read the short vowel word. When the word is read click on the check. Award teams their points. 2 points if they read the word the first time. 1 point it if took 2 or more tries. Continue until the game board is empty. 24 words per vowel; 120 words.



Game Compatibility:

This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!