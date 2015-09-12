Sight Words Bingo - Beginning of the Year Sight Word Review Game. Good beginning of the year assessment that is fun for back to school! Pre-Primer and Primer level. 26 cards with high frequency words with a back to school theme for Kindergarten review. You can choose to use the pictures of school supplies as free spaces, or call out the school supplies list as an alternative way to play. Print out on cardstock, laminate, and save pieces in snack baggies. Put everything all together in a page protectore and place in a binder for easy storage. - HappyEdugator